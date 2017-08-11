The Post Newspaper:
David Day
Brandon Williams
Lora-Marie Bernard
Trishna Buch
Frances Durisseau
Nicky De Lange
Ulanda Frank
Jamie Megress
Mr. Day,
Thank you for publishing my articles on Crime Prevention. I have enjoyed the comments your readers have left me and hope that in some way I have helped to prevent a scam. I am retiring at the end of this month to enjoy family and friends.
If there is anything I can do for you in the future, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Again … Many Thanks!
Officer Walt Candelari
Dickinson Police Department/ Crime Prevention
