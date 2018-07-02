THE POST COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Makayla Ellis, pictured, was one of the students enrolled in University Of Houston Clear Lake’s first undergraduate freshmen class and—along with her classmates—graduated in May as part of the university’s first graduating freshmen class. –Photo Courtesy UHCL.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet the first and third Tuesday of every month –July 3, 17, 2018 1:30pm at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –July 31, 2018, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin

Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –July 3, 17, 2018, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –July 10, 24, 2018, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –July 2, 2018, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –July 26, 2018, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –July 16, 2018, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6

Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – July 4, 18, 2018, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month –July 9, 2018, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – July 10, 24, 2018, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, -July 12, 26, 2018 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – July 4, 18, 2018, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events

38th Annual Galveston College Student Art Exhibition

–May 3, 2018 to September 28, 2018 at Galveston College, 4015 Avenue Q in Galveston. This exhibition will feature a variety of art including paintings, ceramics and mixed media. For more information, call 409-944-1320.

Children’s Bike Parade

–July 4, 2018, 10:00am from the Old School Museum (13304 Highway 6 in Santa Fe) to Joe Tambrella Park (13002 6th Street in Santa Fe). Come out with your bicycle or any non-motorized vehicle and enjoy a July 4 parade. Then, after the parade, enjoy a variety of activities including a bounce house and refreshments. To register, email your name, age and type of vehicle to SantaFeTXLionsClub@gmail.com. For more information, call 409-789-6351 or go to Facebook and put ‘July 4 Children’s Bike Parade’ in the search bar.

“Young Frankenstein”

–July 13 to August 5, 2018 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 SH-3 in Dickinson. Come out to enjoy this musical, with shows taking place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. For more information, go online to harbourtheater.com/ or call 281-337-7469.

Disaster Relief Training

–July 20, 2018 at 4:00pm and July 21, 2018 from 8:30am to 4:00pm at 601 51st Street in Galveston. Take these courses to gain free disaster relief training; including training on working with vulnerable populations, working at shelters and on emergency disaster response. For more information, call Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691 ext. 75313 or email holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Membership Lunch—State of Legislature

–July 25, 2018, 11:00am to 1:00pm at Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 West Walker Street in League City. Come out to hear legislative updates from Greg Bonnen, Dennis Paul, Larry Taylor and Randy Weber. Cost is $25 for League City chamber members and $35 for non-members. You can RSVP at the chamber website. For more information, call the League City chamber at 281-338-7339.

30th Anniversary “Poolapalooza”

–July 27, 2018, 5:00pm to 8:00pm at South Shore Harbour Resort, 2500 South Shore Boulevard in League City. Come out to this pool party which will feature music, games, prizes and refreshments. RSVP is required to SouthShore.RSVPify.com. For more information call South Shore Harbour Resort at 281-334-1000.

“A Piece Of My Heart” Auditions

–July 30 and July 31, 2018 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 SH-3 in Dickinson. Six actresses are needed in this play directed by Bennie Nipper. For more information, go online to harbourtheater.com/ or call 281-337-7469.

27th Anniversary Celebration

–August 18, 2018, 6:00pm at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 SH-3 in Dickinson. Come out to celebrate the theater’s anniversary, complete with a silent auction, dinner and a show—“From Hollywood to Broadway”. Tickets cost $35 and to purchase a ticket call 281-337-7469 or go online to www.eventbrite.com/. For more information, go online to harbourtheater.com/ or call 281-337-7469.

An Evening With Reckless Kelly

–August 25, 2018, 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Avenue T in Santa Fe. Come out for an ALS benefit concert featuring Reckless Kelly and special guest Jake Worthington and enjoy a barbeque, other refreshments and a silent auction. Ticket cost $50 in advance and $60 at the door. To purchase advance tickets, go online to the Haak Vineyard & Winery website. For more information call the Texas City-La Marque Chamber at 409-935-1408 or call Haak Vineyards & Winery at 409-925-1401.

Artisan and Home Décor Market

–September 29, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm at The Village of Tuscan Lakes The Clubhouse, 1610 Tuscan Village Drive in League City. Come out to see a variety of artisan hand-crafted home décor, seasonal, food and gift items. For more information, contact Lorre Prince at 832-557-5245.