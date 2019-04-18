HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland completes ED renovation

This April, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland completed the second and final phase of its $5 million emergency department (ED) expansion and renovation. Phase one, completed in November 2018, added 6,200 additional square feet and 13 new private beds to the facility. Phase two consisted of aesthetic upgrades to the original 20 beds, which were closed during renovation. With the full ED now open to the public, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland has officially increased its ED footprint by more than half.

“In healthcare, one constant is the community’s need for emergency services,” said Tripp Montalbo, CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland. “As a level IV trauma center, it’s our job to ensure we continue to enhance our emergency services, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer this additional capacity and beautifully updated unit to our Texas City neighbors.”