Quinceanera or Sweet Sixteen? How About Both!

The Davis sisters are very close. “Best friends” they tell me and come to think of it, I have never seen them apart in all the time I have known them. So, as one turned 15 and one turned 16, it seemed only natural to have a double ceremony. So that is exactly what they did.

They combined many of the traditions from both – fabulous gowns, two cakes, sparkling tiaras, more food than twice the number of attendees could eat! The young ladies sat at a head table with members of their courts with them and each was presented a bible by their Pastor.

Either way, this is a lovey ritual, a rite of passage to womanhood and all that entails. The girls were lovely, even as they cut their cakes with a sword that was as long as they were tall! Mom was smart – the Quinceanera was themed around purple and the Sweet Sixteen, burgundy. Each had her own cake and the decorations were hints of both. It was a lovely evening focused on two lovely young ladies. Certainly, it was a night they will both remember for many, many years to come.

Hey Mom and Dad! Good job!

Some Fun Facts About Sweet 16 Celebrations and Quinceaneras

Sweet 16 represents a period in a teenager’s life when she inevitably shifts into young adulthood. Thought to have originated in the Victorian era, a debutante party as they were known, was a way to present a young woman, coming of age, to society in hopes of finding a suitable husband.

Quinceanera is the Spanish word for a 15-year-old girl. As we know the celebration as of today, it is a celebration that is celebrated by up to 440,000 Hispanic girls every year as they turn 15 and by thousands of other girls in Central America. These occasions were originally reserved for the high and mighty in society, but this changed as more Latin people have migrated into the United States and made it more of an expression of their ethnic origins. The celebration is now widespread among the socio-economic classes of the USA and the Latin American region. This great event has been able to transverse boundaries and is now even celebrated on the Cuban Island. These parties are now established as their way of celebrating the past as a girl and welcoming the future as a woman, ready for responsibilities.



Images by Dianna Lee

The Dress. This is the equivalent of a wedding dress on a bride when it comes to the quinceaneras and much more leaning toward prom for most Sweet 16 celebrations. The Quinceanera dress is typically the first adult dressing that the girl will wear, as per the tradition started by the Duchess of Alba in Spain many years ago. These dresses are basically that look like princess dresses because they have layers of tulle netting. Some other girls opt for gowns made of silk or taffeta, the most common colors at these parties are white and pink, as they are the traditional colors, but some girls may opt on a different color, the more dramatic the better. It’s a celebration after all!