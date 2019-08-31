Many years ago, I found myself at a place in my life when I knew I had to make some serious changes. I was dying on the inside. I had a huge amount of hurt dwelling inside of me which fueled a lot of depression and darkness and left me lost and uncertain about most everything. It took me several years to work through all of it but when I did, it also brought about many changes inside me. I wasn’t the same person any more. I don’t even recognize that woman who lived back then. Everything that I thought I knew had to be unlearned, and everything that I had become, up until that point, I had to un-become. This woman is not angry and unhappy. She’s not bitter and full of blame. She’s not constantly looking for a disaster or failure to happen. She doesn’t hate herself or constantly feel like she’ll never be good enough. She can look in the mirror truthfully and can turn off the ridiculing voices that were constantly telling her she would never become anything. She can finally live without fear. She can purposely embrace and experience true peace. She has proved that un-becoming is a very possible thing, and although not a real word, it is a very real-life experience.





Frances Durisseau

