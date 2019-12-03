Feel the Local Spirit of Christmas This Week!

THE AREA IS FESTIVE throughout this week as Christmas parades and events take front and center in the imaginations of children young and old. With so much going on, perhaps it might help if our readers knew when and where to be.

Tuesday: The City of La Marque and Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony beginning at 6:00pm. The parade begins on Westward near Bobby Beach Park, with the Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Walter Feigle Park, next to La Marque Public Library.

Thursday: Texas City will hold their annual parade, with this year’s theme, “An Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade.” The parade begins at 5:30pm at the corner of Palmer Highway and Phoenix Lane and end up on 5th Avenue North.

Our friends in Seabrook will have their Main Street Tree Lighting ceremony from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Mohrhusen Park, 1212 Cook Ave. Hot chocolate, cookies, vendors, musical performances from area schools along with a visit from Santa Claus is on tap.

Friday: First Baptist Church of Texas City will have a Christmas Music and Market that will feature local vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities and music from area school choirs. Arcadia First Baptist Church School Choir begins at 1:30pm, followed by the Texas City High School Choirs at 5:00pm. The Ross Elementary 3rd Grade & Ukulele Choir will perform at 6:00pm with the First Baptist Church of Texas City’s Choir/Band will perform with the TCHS Brass at 7:00pm.

Saturday: Southern Shore Vintage, Downtown 6th Street-Texas City and KHEA Radio will sponsor the Holly Jolly Winter Market at 902 6th Street in Texas City from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Local vendors and area small businesses will be open and available for shoppers during the day. The event is also pet-friendly (leashed, please) and also serves as a lead-in for Santa on 6th Street, which will start shortly afterward.



