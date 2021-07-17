Commissioners Court broke ground on the new Medical Examiner’s Facility in La Marque this morning. This new state of the art facility will provide more space and new technology for the Galveston County Medical Examiner to serve our community.

Members of the Court were joined by Galveston County Medical Examiner Dr. Erin Barnhart, representatives from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, architects from Page Sutherland Page, and members of the construction team with Construction LTD.

This new facility will cost $6.5 million and is expected to be completed in September 2022.