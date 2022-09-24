Each year, TAEA presents an exhibit of Pre-K-12th grade artwork from across the state at the Texas Association of School Administrators & Texas Association of School Boards (TASA/TASB) Fall Conference. This conference attracts school board members, superintendents, and district administrators from all over Texas.

One of Santa Fe ISD’s own, Lily Lawyer, has been creating some very meaningful artwork. One of Lily’s art pieces was selected to hang at the TASB art show for this academic year. Please congratulate her when you see her in class or in the hallway. We are so excited for Lily and proud of her hard work!