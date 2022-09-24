Sunday, September 25, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » TAEA presents an exhibit of Pre-K-12th grade artwork from across the state
EducationEducation-OpinionInspirations

TAEA presents an exhibit of Pre-K-12th grade artwork from across the state

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Each year, TAEA presents an exhibit of Pre-K-12th grade artwork from across the state at the Texas Association of School Administrators & Texas Association of School Boards (TASA/TASB) Fall Conference. This conference attracts school board members, superintendents, and district administrators from all over Texas.

One of Santa Fe ISD’s own, Lily Lawyer, has been creating some very meaningful artwork. One of Lily’s art pieces was selected to hang at the TASB art show for this academic year. Please congratulate her when you see her in class or in the hallway. We are so excited for Lily and proud of her hard work!

Brandon Williams

Editor

You may also like

Santa Fe High School took 13 kids to the Washington County Fair...

10 students represented Santa Fe High School at the TMEA District Auditions

Brenda and the Bible: Wood You Believe?

Catching The Female Wave

Texas City ISD had five educators inducted as officers of the Gulf...

Friendswood High School Theatre Presents Mustang Follies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close