La Marque High School celebrated its Homecoming on Friday with a 27-9 win over Wharton. The night was also a special one for Jessica McCauley and Jarvis Haynes, who were selected the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King.

McCauley was one of four finalists, with Tiana Hosea, Aymree Mickens and Amari Spoons also nominated for Homecoming Queen, while Micheal Deyon, Quintrell Hampton and Cairo Roberson were the Homecoming King finalists.

While Deyon did not get to wear the crown, he did make up for it by catching a 37-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

—Brandon C. Williams, Editor, The Post Newspaper