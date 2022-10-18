Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Halloween Haunting in Texas City
CommunityEventsGeneralLifestyleNewsOpinionSpiritual

Halloween Haunting in Texas City

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Terror Isle Adventures, a fully immersive Escape Room Adventure Experience and Haunted Attraction, is announcing their upcoming haunted house season, which begins on September 29th, 2022, and ends on October 31st, 2022.

Terror Isle’s “Haunted Attraction” will be open between these dates every Friday and Saturday, except for the final day, Halloween, which takes place on a Monday this year. They will also host limited seating VIP events during the last three Thursdays in October, which will include a lecture from ghost hunters, novelists, and tarot card readers, respectively. Each VIP event comes with a one-hour lecture, behind the scenes tour of Terror Isle, and a skip the line ticket to the haunted house.

Visit Terror Isle this fall at 518 6th St., Texas City, TX 77590!

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Miss Juneteenth 2023 National Pageant Held in Galveston

Saying Farewell to Her Year as National Juneteenth Queen

Best Week of the Year. Period

2022 TCHS Homecoming Queen & King

Texas City Homecoming parade

Dickinson volleyball team’s successful “Dig Pink” fundraising efforts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close