FHS Captures First Place at Surfside Splash Swim Meet in Angleton

By FHS Swim and Dive
Friendswood High School Boys and Girls Swim teams captured first place in the Surfside Splash Invitational Meet held in Angleton on Saturday, Oct. 29. FHS had 31 swimmers competing in this event against 13 teams from across Houston and surrounding cities.
Top five team finishes were as follows:
Girls Top 5 Teams
1st – Friendswood High School – 455
Points
2nd – Hcya- 415 Points
3rd – Clear Springs High School – 363
4th – Clear Lake High School – 308
5th – Pearland High School – 170
Points
Boys Top 5 Teams
1st – Friendswood High School – 526.5
Points
2nd – Clear Lake High School – 488.5
Points
3rd – Hcya Swim Team – 297 Points
4th – Pearland – 210 Points
5th – Pearland High School – 170
Points
5th – Clear Springs High School – 157
Points