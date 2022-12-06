Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Dear Frankie: Sibling Angst
AdviceCommunityLifestyle

Dear Frankie: Sibling Angst

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie, 

I never thought about having a sister or a brother, that is, until Tina, our next-door neighbor, brought home Chance and Lance, two drop-dead adorable Golden Retriever Puppies. 

My heart melts whenever I see them snuggling and playing until they drop. 

They started me thinking about what life would have been like if I had grown up with a sibling. I imagined my sib and I sharing a seat on the bus to doggie daycare, celebrating the holidays and birthdays, discussing our innermost thoughts, and having a few laughs about living with humans. 

Don’t get me wrong, I know I’m lucky to be an only dog and to have a warm and caring family. But no matter how well-intentioned my parents are, they are not dogs. There are some canine issues only another dog can understand. 

Is it me, or do other dogs wish they had a canine sibling? 

Faith

Dear Faith, 

I am sure that many dogs have thoughts about a life in which they were a canine movie star, a service dog to a blind or disabled person, a blue-ribbon show dog, etc.

For some, it’s a mental exercise —a passing thought. For others, it’s a reason to lament that these lives weren’t theirs. 

Regarding your wish for a sibling, you should be aware not all are created equal. Some siblings enrich one another’s life, and others make life a living hell.

 I suggest you seek out friends who would enjoy the activities and times you imagine you would have had with your imaginary sibling, then plan to do them. 

Remember, when you fantasize about having a sibling, you don’t get to choose your family; but you do get to choose your friends. 

Best, Frankie

© 2022 Geneva Woodruff 

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Christmas Parade Dashes Thru Humidity

Community Calendar

Problem Solved with Christopher Elliott

Simple Strategies to Find Reading Time

Santa Fe HS Welcomes New NHS Class

Hitchcock ISD is excited to officially announce

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close