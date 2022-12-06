Dear Frankie: Sibling Angst

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

I never thought about having a sister or a brother, that is, until Tina, our next-door neighbor, brought home Chance and Lance, two drop-dead adorable Golden Retriever Puppies.

My heart melts whenever I see them snuggling and playing until they drop.

They started me thinking about what life would have been like if I had grown up with a sibling. I imagined my sib and I sharing a seat on the bus to doggie daycare, celebrating the holidays and birthdays, discussing our innermost thoughts, and having a few laughs about living with humans.

Don’t get me wrong, I know I’m lucky to be an only dog and to have a warm and caring family. But no matter how well-intentioned my parents are, they are not dogs. There are some canine issues only another dog can understand.

Is it me, or do other dogs wish they had a canine sibling?

Faith

Dear Faith,

I am sure that many dogs have thoughts about a life in which they were a canine movie star, a service dog to a blind or disabled person, a blue-ribbon show dog, etc.

For some, it’s a mental exercise —a passing thought. For others, it’s a reason to lament that these lives weren’t theirs.

Regarding your wish for a sibling, you should be aware not all are created equal. Some siblings enrich one another’s life, and others make life a living hell.

I suggest you seek out friends who would enjoy the activities and times you imagine you would have had with your imaginary sibling, then plan to do them.

Remember, when you fantasize about having a sibling, you don’t get to choose your family; but you do get to choose your friends.

Best, Frankie

© 2022 Geneva Woodruff

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com.