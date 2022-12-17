Sunday, December 18, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Moody Foundation Boosts The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign 
News

Moody Foundation Boosts The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The Moody Foundation surprised and delighted The Salvation Army of Galveston County with a pledge to match every dollar raised in the Red Kettle Campaign from December 16 through Christmas Eve up to $100,000.

The Moody Foundation has long supported The Salvation Army in Galveston County and recognizes the impact of the Red Kettle campaign on the work of the organization.  With nearly 30% of the goal of $250,000 already in, this gift opens the potential to pass the goal for an even stronger start of the New Year.  

To help raise the $100,000 needed for the match by Christmas Eve and to make a Christmas miracle for the second consecutive year, stop by one of the kettles at area Kroger, Walmart or Sam’s or give online through one of our Virtual kettles at https://bit.ly/MoodyMatch or contact Holly McDonald at Holly.McDonald@uss.SalvationArmy.org or 409-939-9013. Donations by check need to be clearly marked for the Red Kettle Campaign and dated between December 16 and December 24.  

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Coffee, Tea, Ready, Set, Play Ball!

New Officers for GRW

Abbott Bans Tik-Tok on State Phones

Low-Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic Available Dec. 16

Problem Solved Why is it Taking so Long to Repair My Samsung...

Nature Notes: Short-Billed Dowitcher

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close