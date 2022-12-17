Moody Foundation Boosts The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign 

The Moody Foundation surprised and delighted The Salvation Army of Galveston County with a pledge to match every dollar raised in the Red Kettle Campaign from December 16 through Christmas Eve up to $100,000.

The Moody Foundation has long supported The Salvation Army in Galveston County and recognizes the impact of the Red Kettle campaign on the work of the organization. With nearly 30% of the goal of $250,000 already in, this gift opens the potential to pass the goal for an even stronger start of the New Year.

To help raise the $100,000 needed for the match by Christmas Eve and to make a Christmas miracle for the second consecutive year, stop by one of the kettles at area Kroger, Walmart or Sam’s or give online through one of our Virtual kettles at https://bit.ly/MoodyMatch or contact Holly McDonald at Holly.McDonald@uss.SalvationArmy.org or 409-939-9013. Donations by check need to be clearly marked for the Red Kettle Campaign and dated between December 16 and December 24.