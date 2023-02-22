The Varsity Stingarettes competed this weekend at the MDDTTX competition at Klein Forest High School. The lovely ladies won the following awards:

Awards

Trio- 1st place, Super sweepstakes officers, Super sweepstakes varsity, Officer open and contemporary- choreography award, Team- all 3 routines- choreography award, Best in category officer jazz, Best in category officer open, Best in category officer contemporary, Best in category team jazz, Best in category team novelty, Best in category team pom, Best overall officer contemporary, Best in class officers medium division, Best in class team medium division, Team Texas Officers- highest scoring, Team Texas Team- highest scoring.

Despite the Stingarette Director being out sick, the Stingarettes held their own and represented Texas City with perfection!

We’d also like to give a special thanks to Tara Feigle for stepping in for Mrs. Robles this week and weekend. Thank you to Mrs. Bassett for being a team mom to us and taking care of all our needs and a big thank you to Mrs. Hartsfield for making sure our day ran smoothly!