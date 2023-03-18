Veterans’ Corner: Moon 2 Mars Festival Ends Today

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

If you are looking for some fun this Sunday, you’re in for a treat because the Johnson Space Center’s Moon 2 Mars festival’s final show, which will be held today, still has tickets available for the Selena tribute band, BIDI BIDI BANDA! The tickets aren’t only for the concert, it’s also admission to the festival where you can learn about NASA’s ARTEMIS MISSION returning to the Moon and maybe even staying a while! The mission would see the first person of color and first female astronauts to land on the Moon.

As you’ll see below the concerts are welcoming to the whole family and are timed to get everyone home safely after a great outing “bringing people and space- closer together at Johnson Space Center by education, innovation and inspiring innovators” as intended by the Moon 2 Mars Festival executive member, Keesha Bullock.

This is the 2nd Annual Moon 2 Mars festival with over 60K visitors expected over the duration of the festival. Don’t fret if you can’t make the festival today because you can still learn all about ARTEMIS by visiting JOHNSON SPACE CENTER, right there on Nasa Road One, across from the Hilton on the lake. Here’s their website: NASA.gov .

Here’s the festival lineup and link to an electronic version: Moon 2 Mars Festival – Space Center Houston

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Festival Hours

MAIN STAGE

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. | First Cavalry Division Band

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | DJ Blue Heron Yacht Club

2:30 – 3 p.m. | Welcome

3 – 4:30 p.m. | Bidi Bidi Banda

ACTIVITIES

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Repsol Space Innovation Tent | Space Maze, Space Mural, Golf in Space, Drone Zone

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Repsol Space Innovation Tent | Robotics Challenge

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Repsol Space Innovation Tent | Planetarium, 30-minute experience at the top of every hour

11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. | THINK Neurology Future Astronaut Training Grounds kid’s zone | Kids DJ Science Show

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Outdoors | Rock Wall

Moon 2 Mars balloon art photo op near Mission Mars is available throughout the festival

