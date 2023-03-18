Sunday, March 19, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Veterans’ Corner: Moon 2 Mars Festival Ends Today
Veterans

Veterans’ Corner: Moon 2 Mars Festival Ends Today

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant 

If you are looking for some fun this Sunday, you’re in for a treat because the Johnson Space Center’s Moon 2 Mars festival’s final show, which will be held today, still has tickets available for the Selena tribute band, BIDI BIDI BANDA! The tickets aren’t only for the concert, it’s also admission to the festival where you can learn about NASA’s ARTEMIS MISSION returning to the Moon and maybe even staying a while! The mission would see the first person of color and first female astronauts to land on the Moon. 

As you’ll see below the concerts are welcoming to the whole family and are timed to get everyone home safely after a great outing “bringing people and space- closer together at Johnson Space Center by education, innovation and inspiring innovators” as intended by the Moon 2 Mars Festival executive member, Keesha Bullock. 

This is the 2nd Annual Moon 2 Mars festival with over 60K visitors expected over the duration of the festival. Don’t fret if you can’t make the festival today because you can still learn all about ARTEMIS by visiting JOHNSON SPACE CENTER, right there on Nasa Road One, across from the Hilton on the lake.  Here’s their website: NASA.gov .

Here’s the festival lineup and link to an electronic version: Moon 2 Mars Festival – Space Center Houston

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Festival Hours

MAIN STAGE

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. | First Cavalry Division Band 

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | DJ Blue Heron Yacht Club 

2:30 – 3 p.m. | Welcome 

3 – 4:30 p.m. | Bidi Bidi Banda 

ACTIVITIES

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Repsol Space Innovation Tent | Space Maze, Space Mural, Golf in Space, Drone Zone

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Repsol Space Innovation Tent | Robotics Challenge

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Repsol Space Innovation Tent | Planetarium, 30-minute experience at the top of every hour

11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. | THINK Neurology Future Astronaut Training Grounds kid’s zone | Kids DJ Science Show

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Outdoors | Rock Wall

Moon 2 Mars balloon art photo op near Mission Mars is available throughout the festival

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Veterans Corner: Update on Houston VA Town Hall

Veterans Corner: Debt and Suicide

Veterans Corner: Recapping Beaumont Town Hall 

Veterans Corner: Back and (Very) Busy!

B.O.O.T.S. On the Ground 

Much-Needed Immediate Help for Heroes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close