Welcome Back to Normal

The new week brings a chill in the air, but with Spring Break over, the usual dose of baseball and softball on Tuesday evenings returns with state-ranked Friendswood and Santa Fe colliding in a huge 18-5A baseball matchup.

Sunday: After facing the Pelicans on Friday, the Rockets take on New Orleans for a second time at Toyota Center beginning at 6:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

Monday: The defending NBA champion Warriors are fighting for a playoff spot and will look to enhance their chances at the expense of the Rockets when the teams meet at Toyota Center at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: The Tuesday baseball schedule is back to normal as Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, and La Marque at Columbia each start at 6:00pm. State-ranked Friendswood at Santa Fe, Galveston Ball at Manvel, Hempstead at Hitchcock, and Texas City at Angleton each begin at 7:00pm.

Likewise, the softball slate is back to its usual routine as Hempstead at Hitchcock and La Marque at Columbia each begin at 6:00pm, followed by Ridge Point at Clear Brook, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Brazoswood, and Galveston Ball at La Porte each start at 6:30pm, while Dickinson at Clear Lake wraps up the schedule at 6:45pm.