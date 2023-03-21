Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Soccer Playoffs Kick Off on Thursday

by Brandon Williams
The road to the 6A state soccer finals begins on Thursday as three area boys’ teams and three girls’ squads compete in the bi-district round.

The boys’ slate starts with Clear Creek vs. Alief Elsik at CCISD Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7:30pm, with Clear Springs vs. Alief Taylor at CCISD Challenger/Columbia Stadium and Dickinson vs. Pearland at Sam Vitanza Stadium each starting at 7:30pm on Friday.

On the girls’ side of the schedule, Clear Creek hosts Shadow Creek at CCISD Veterans Memorial Stadium, while Clear Springs hosts Pearland at Clear Springs High School, and Clear Falls hosts Dawson. Each of those matches will be at 7:00pm on Friday.

Wednesday: After entertaining the Pelicans for a pair of games last week, the Rockets will visit the Grizzlies for the first of consecutive games in Memphis beginning at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Santa Fe plays host to the Indian Relays, a track and field event that will also include La Marque. 

Friday: The baseball schedule has Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Santa Fe at state-ranked Friendswood, Manvel at Galveston Ball and Angleton at Texas City each starting at 6:00pm. Clear Brook at Brazoswood begins at 7:00pm.

In softball, Bay Area Christian at Hitchcock opens things at 5:00pm, followed by Sweeny at La Marque at 5:30pm. Manvel at Friendswood is at 6:00pm, with Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, and Texas City at state-ranked Santa Fe each starting at 6:30pm.

The featured track and field event of the day will be at Baytown Lee where Clear Brook, Clear Creek, Clear Falls and Friendswood will be among the schools competing in the Rockhold Relays beginning at 2:00pm. Dickinson is at the Port Arthur Memorial Relays, while Texas City is at the Prairie View Relays.

Texas City hosts the Beachcomber Tennis Classic beginning at 8:00am, an event that will carry over into Saturday. Meanwhile, Santa Fe will be one of the tennis teams competing at the Angleton Spring Tournament.

The Rockets complete their double dance at the Grizzlies at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts its pregame show at 6:30pm.

Saturday: There is one softball game on the schedule as Galveston Ball hosts Legacy at 11:00am. 

