By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

Many of my friends at the dog park have taken skiing lessons. My mom thinks it’s ridiculous that their parents have wasted “good money” on lessons for a sport that is not only ridiculously expensive but also dangerous.

She feels if these parents have money to burn, they should spend it on animal organizations like the ASPCA and shelters.

Thumper did break his leg skiing last year, but it’s no wonder because he is a real klutz. None of the other dogs have been injured. Flip said he would teach me to ski and lend me his old skis.

Do you think my mom will change her mind about skiing now that the costs for training and equipment are out of the way?

Binky

Dear Binky,

It’s going to be a hard sell. One of the primary re­spon­si­bilities of a mother is to keep her children safe. If your mom thinks skiing is dangerous, you don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell to get her to change her mind.

There are also other ski-related expenses you need to consider, such as transportation to and from the slopes, ski passes, locker rentals, ski clothes, etc. Perhaps your mom might be more amenable to you taking up snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, if either of these sports were of interest to you.

Best, Frankie

© 2022 Geneva Woodruff