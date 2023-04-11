Practicum of Health Science students from Texas City High School toured the
Center for Science and Health Professions at the University of St. Thomas in
Houston with TCISD Board Vice President Nakisha Paul as their guide.
Health science teacher Jackie Thompson said the students had a wonderful
day seeing all the facilities and new high tech mannequins and equipment used
for their medical programs.
Health Science students
