Thursday, May 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Women’s Council of Entrepreneurs will be hosting a Coffee & Connections event
Community

Women’s Council of Entrepreneurs will be hosting a Coffee & Connections event

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

The Women’s Council of Entrepreneurs will be hosting a Coffee & Connections event on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 9:30am to 10:30am at MaKenzie Layne Boutique, located at 1830 W. Main Street in League City. The event offers women entrepreneurs an opportunity to network and connect with each other. All women in the community are invited to attend. Attendees must pre-register online at https://www.wearewce.com/event-5106180.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

National Police Week

Great American Cleanup on Saturday, May 20

Moore Memorial Public Library June 2023 Schedule 

The Salon at College of the Mainland Hosts Senior Spa Day

H-GAC’S COMMUTE SOLUTIONS INAUGURAL BIKE MONTH CHALLENGE RUNS THROUGH MAY 31

BINGO

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close