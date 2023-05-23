The Women’s Council of Entrepreneurs will be hosting a Coffee & Connections event on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 9:30am to 10:30am at MaKenzie Layne Boutique, located at 1830 W. Main Street in League City. The event offers women entrepreneurs an opportunity to network and connect with each other. All women in the community are invited to attend. Attendees must pre-register online at https://www.wearewce.com/event-5106180.
