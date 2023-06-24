Rise and Shine: Daniels Presents “Morning Inspirations”

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

When last we heard from Matthew Daniels, he was the envy of his wife, Raquel (while raising the bar for other men in relationships), with a brilliant and heartfelt tale of love entitled “My Beautiful and Loving Wife,” a book the Texas City native wrote last year.

Well, Daniels is at it again, only this time, he’s creating an inspirational series of books created to offer guidance and encouragement on a daily basis.

“Each story has its own deeper meaning that is revealed and explained at the end. These stories are magical journeys of Gods, magic, miracles, wizards, talking animals, and more,” said Daniels. “I take you all over the universe and all throughout time, in order to inspire you to be great. It is my hope that these stories both motivate and inspire you to be the best version of yourself. Feel free to read this work in any order that you choose.

“One suggestion would be for you to read one story every morning to help put you in the proper frame of mind before you begin your day.”

By month’s end, Daniels will have completed his sixth copy of “Morning Inspirations With Matthew Daniels,” a series of books with a story and an inspiring thought for every day of the year. His goal is to complete this year with a book for all 365 days of the year.

“It’s not always easy, but I make sure I have the words to create an encouraging story for everyone to appreciate,” said Daniels.

Now a store manager at Foodarama (formerly Food King), Daniels’ most effective way to find his inner scribe comes from his short walk to work. During his three-block journey to and from, Daniels frees his mind and allows his creativity to come to life.

“I used to drive to work, but now I let my wife have the car since the weather is usually good for a walk,” he said. Not only am I getting exercise, I’m also building the foundation for my next story.”

Daniels always has a note pad with him, which comes in handy during his working hours. More than a few of his stories have developed from something he has scribbled in his landing place of creative genius.

“Sometimes, the story will come to me. Of course I can’t write at work, but I will find the time to put my thoughts there, then come back to them when I’m at home.”

Getting ahead of time, Daniels is several weeks ahead of pace, having written his morning inspirations through the middle of July, which is scheduled to come out within the next week or so.

The series can be purchased on Amazon at $14.99 each. If you’re fortunate to stop by Foodarama when Daniels is at work and have a copy of “Morning Inspirations” with you, chances are good he will gladly take the time to sign it.