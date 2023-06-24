Sunday, June 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Rise and Shine: Daniels Presents “Morning Inspirations”
Inspirations

Rise and Shine: Daniels Presents “Morning Inspirations”

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

When last we heard from Matthew Daniels, he was the envy of his wife, Raquel (while raising the bar for other men in relationships), with a brilliant and heartfelt tale of love entitled “My Beautiful and Loving Wife,” a book the Texas City native wrote last year.

Well, Daniels is at it again, only this time, he’s creating an inspirational series of books created to offer guidance and encouragement on a daily basis.

“Each story has its own deeper meaning that is revealed and explained at the end. These stories are magical journeys of Gods, magic, miracles, wizards, talking animals, and more,” said Daniels. “I take you all over the universe and all throughout time, in order to inspire you to be great. It is my hope that these stories both motivate and inspire you to be the best version of yourself. Feel free to read this work in any order that you choose.

“One suggestion would be for you to read one story every morning to help put you in the proper frame of mind before you begin your day.”

By month’s end, Daniels will have completed his sixth copy of “Morning Inspirations With Matthew Daniels,” a series of books with a story and an inspiring thought for every day of the year. His goal is to complete this year with a book for all 365 days of the year.

“It’s not always easy, but I make sure I have the words to create an encouraging story for everyone to appreciate,” said Daniels.

Now a store manager at Foodarama (formerly Food King), Daniels’ most effective way to find his inner scribe comes from his short walk to work. During his three-block journey to and from, Daniels frees his mind and allows his creativity to come to life.

“I used to drive to work, but now I let my wife have the car since the weather is usually good for a walk,” he said. Not only am I getting exercise, I’m also building the foundation for my next story.”

Daniels always has a note pad with him, which comes in handy during his working hours. More than a few of his stories have developed from something he has scribbled in his landing place of creative genius.

“Sometimes, the story will come to me. Of course I can’t write at work, but I will find the time to put my thoughts there, then come back to them when I’m at home.”

Getting ahead of time, Daniels is several weeks ahead of pace, having written his morning inspirations through the middle of July, which is scheduled to come out within the next week or so. 

The series can be purchased on Amazon at $14.99 each. If you’re fortunate to stop by Foodarama when Daniels is at work and have a copy of “Morning Inspirations” with you, chances are good he will gladly take the time to sign it.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

FAITHFUL:  ELDRIDGE USES TALENT FOR ACAPELLA MUSIC TO LAUNCH SUCCESSFUL YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Brenda and the Bible: Don’t Miss Him

Are we committed to accomplishing His will?

Like Father, Like Son, or is it Like Son Like Father?

Brenda and the Bible: WILL YOU BELIEVE? 

Cooling Down with a Texas Author

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close