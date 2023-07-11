Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Dear Frankie: Aspiring Writer Looking For Advice
Entertainment

Dear Frankie: Aspiring Writer Looking For Advice

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie, 

I am one of your biggest fans. The first time I read your column, I knew I wanted to be a writer. 

Since I was a puppy, I have been making up stories in my head. When I learned to write, I wrote my stories in little notebooks called “Canine Capers.” I showed several of them to the librarian. 

She said, “I wouldn’t be surprised to see your name someday on the masthead of “Dogs International.” 

Last week I gave one of my books to my new friend Olive. The next day I asked her what she thought about my story. She said it was OK, but I shouldn’t give up my day job. I told her I didn’t have a job, and she just laughed. 

I asked my dad, “What did she mean about having a job?” 

He said, “She was using sarcasm to imply my book wasn’t very good.” 

He also said he thought my books were great. But hey, he’s my dad. 

I can’t help feeling discouraged by Olive’s response. When you began your column, did you get sarcastic feedback from your friends? 

Allie

Dear Allie, 

Once you make your creative work public, you will have both fans and critics. When I began writing Dear Frankie, they were letters. I had just retired from a long career as a service dog and was looking for something to fill my time. When I read the letters to my friends, they thought they were great. 

Later, when I told them I wanted to get them published as a column, some said, “Great idea,”others, “Don’t get your hopes up.” and still others, “Why don’t you just have fun writing them and not worry about getting them published.” 

When I submitted the columns to hundreds of newspapers, some editors said they were clever but only printed local news, others weren’t interested, some didn’t respond, and three contracted to run the column. 

So pursue your passion Allie, and don’t allow others to discourage you with their cool or snide comments. 

By the way, if you have been writing all your life, it’s a part of who you are and what you do. I say remember what the librarian said at times when you get down. 

Best, Frankie

P.S. I blushed when you said you were a fan. 

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Dear Frankie: Seeking a Playful Companion

COM Student Takes a Twirl Beyond the Classroom in New Theatre Production

Dear Frankie: A Couple, Really?

Dear Frankie: Taking a Stand

Dear Frankie: Breaking Up is Hard to Do

Dear Frankie: Caught In The Middle

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close