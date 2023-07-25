By Brian Young

Pastor, Word Power Church

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Planting The Heavens Building Purchase Gala! This exciting event will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM.

Located at the scenic Kemah Boardwalk, Landry’s Seafood House, this gala promises to be a night filled with joy, laughter, and celebration. Together, we will come together to support the noble cause of building a brighter future for our community.

Indulge in a delightful evening of dynamic speakers, entertainment, and delectable cuisine. We will also be holding an auction to help support the cause of building our community. Get ready to mingle with like-minded individuals who share a passion for making a difference. Your presence will make this event truly special.

By attending this gala, you are contributing to the transformation of our community. Your support will help us create a space that fosters growth, empowerment, and positive change.

Don’t miss out on this remarkable event! Mark your calendars and join us as we take a step towards Planting The Heavens in our La Marque community. Together, we can make a lasting impact.

May His blessing be upon you, we love you💕 Brian & Natasha

If you plan to attend this exciting event, please RSVP here and purchase your tickets: https://www.wordpowerchurch.com/event-details/planting-the-heavens-building-project-gala