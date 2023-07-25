Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Planting The Heavens Building Purchase Gala
Religion

Planting The Heavens Building Purchase Gala

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Brian Young

Pastor, Word Power Church

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Planting The Heavens Building Purchase Gala! This exciting event will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM. 

Located at the scenic Kemah Boardwalk, Landry’s Seafood House, this gala promises to be a night filled with joy, laughter, and celebration. Together, we will come together to support the noble cause of building a brighter future for our community. 

Indulge in a delightful evening of dynamic speakers, entertainment, and delectable cuisine. We will also be holding an auction to help support the cause of building our community. Get ready to mingle with like-minded individuals who share a passion for making a difference. Your presence will make this event truly special. 

By attending this gala, you are contributing to the transformation of our community. Your support will help us create a space that fosters growth, empowerment, and positive change. 

Don’t miss out on this remarkable event! Mark your calendars and join us as we take a step towards Planting The Heavens in our La Marque community. Together, we can make a lasting impact. 

May His blessing be upon you, we love you💕 Brian & Natasha 

If you plan to attend this exciting event, please RSVP here and purchase your tickets: https://www.wordpowerchurch.com/event-details/planting-the-heavens-building-project-gala

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness

A Prayer to St. Jude

Prayer to St Jude

PRAYER TO ST. JUDE

Taking a Moment to Share My Life and Appreciation

Only two options: The broad or the narrow way

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close