Children’s Event

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesday, August 1st at 10 AM

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesday, August 2nd at 10 AM

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special activity.

Carnival Bottle Game

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, August 2nd at 10 AM

Learn how to beat one of the most frustrating carnival games so that, next time, you can win a prize!

Washi/Duct Tape School Supplies Craft

For ages 5 – 8

Thursday, August 3rd at 10 AM

Get ready for school by decorating your own school supplies using washi, duct tape and other materials.

LEGO Free Built

For ages 5 – 12

Saturday, August 19th at 10 AM

Children ages 5 – 12 are invited to use their imaginations to play with our extensive LEGO play sets!

Teen Events:

Teen programming will resume in the month of September.

Adult Events:

Galveston County Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, August 10th at 10 AM

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks. Free COVID vaccines & boosters. No registration required.

Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, August 15th at 5:30 PM

This month, we’ll discuss your current and favorite reads, and decide on reading one or two of last year’s award winners for future discussions. Ask about our Zoom virtual option!

Computer Classes:

Computers classes will resume in the month of September.