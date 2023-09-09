Saturday, September 9, 2023
FISD’s Third Annual State of the District Event Celebrates Educational Excellence 

by Brandon Williams
By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

The Friendswood Independent School District (FISD) and the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce hosted their third annual State of the District event at the First Baptist Church in Friendswood on Thursday, September 7.

With approximately 150 attendees listening, Deputy Superintendent Lauren Ambeau, the keynote speaker, passionately highlighted how FISD supports students’ holistic development aligned with its strategic plan. The audience was transported through a visual journey, using a rich tapestry of images and videos to offer a glimpse behind the walls of FISD. Notably, the event also showcased progress from the 2020 bond initiative.

“This event provided a peek into the world of Friendswood ISD, strengthening our bond with the community,” Ambeau said. “The State of the District is truly a celebration of the work of many teams that come together to provide the best education possible for the students of Friendswood.”

This outstanding event would not have been possible without the generous support of its valued sponsors. Friendswood ISD extends its heartfelt appreciation to AMOCO Federal Credit Union, Frost Bank, Heard Merman Trial Lawyers, HomeTown Bank of Friendswood, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Stanfield Properties, UTMB Health, Gulf Shore Orthodontics, and Jewels and Pearls Gifts. 

Friendswood ISD looks forward to more State of the District events, fostering deeper community connections on its journey toward educational excellence and community partnerships.

