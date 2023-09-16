Saturday, September 16, 2023
Education

$1.1 million JET grant providing new DISD high school radiology program and welding additions

by Brandon Williams
By Dickinson ISD Communications Department

DHS, in partnership with a post-secondary institution, is offering courses such as Introduction to Radiology/Medical Terminology, Imaging I, Imaging II, and Practicum of Radiology to align with the college’s Medical Radiography program. In the courses, students will learn the position of every bone, patient vital signs, phlebotomy, EKG, patient positioning, body mechanics, extra modalities, infection control, and radiation safety practices.

Students will have a unique opportunity for additional hands-on experience at Houston Physicians Hospital as the district works with the hospital to provide clinical rotation opportunities for the students. The students will learn to evaluate images and collaborate with healthcare workers in the healthcare facility to aid and diagnose patients.

Upon graduation, radiology students can earn a limited medical radiologic technician certification with a potential annual salary of $50,000 plus, but they will also have the chance to further their education through stackable credentials with post-secondary institutions partnerships. For example, students who specialize in mammography or radiation therapy have an earning potential of $70,000 to $100,000 a year just a few years after high school graduation.

The Texas Workforce Commission’s Targeted Occupations by Board Area report shows that the demand for radiologic technologists and technicians is expected to increase by 24.9 percent by 2028. The first group of DHS students should be earning LMRT certifications by the 2025-2026 school year after completing the required coursework, which aligns perfectly with the increasing demand for radiologic technologists and technicians.

The JET grant is also transforming the DHS welding program by allowing the district to purchase new equipment and safety gear and engaging students in project-based learning activities and participation in welding competitions. The district anticipates a significant increase in industry-based certifications through the American Welding Society. With these certifications, students can begin entry-level positions earning more than $50,000 per year with the potential to reach annual salaries of $93,000 plus as the students acquire additional experience and credentials.

“Dickinson ISD did not just receive a grant; we accepted a challenge and a responsibility to lead the way in technical education. Our goal is to formulate robust programs that other districts can replicate, creating a strong workforce that meets the needs of our state. We are trailblazers, and we accept this mission with enthusiasm and determination,” said Everett.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

