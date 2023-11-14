Heading North

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Just as the weather was turning cold, Galveston’s Polar Express began boarding passengers.

Families with their little ones in pajamas arrive at the Galveston Railroad Museum to experience the magic of the Christmas Season through a trip on the Polar Express heading for the North Pole.

Prior to boarding the train guests gathered at the train depot to enjoy a delightful one act play presented by the cast of local professional company, ETC (East End Theater).

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on their ride for a one-hour trip to meet Santa.

Once on board, the conductor works his way through the coach and punches golden tickets. Then the guests are treated to hot chocolate and a delicious cookie served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters in each car lead onboard entertainment – just like in the film! Each guest is given a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket to take with them along with their memories of a trip to the North Pole.

This year Galveston’s Polar Express is hosting Sensory Rides which are available Sunday, November 19, 6:15 pm and Sunday, December 10, 6:15 pm through direct ticketing only (409) 765-5700.

The Polar Express train ride dates, schedule and fares are available by visiting www.GalvestonRRMuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.

This exceptional holiday train runs rain or shine—the light of the stars magically shines through all-weather conditions.