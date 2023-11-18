Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 65 degrees. Fishing is on fire pulling in redfish and black drum off the jetties on live shrimp under a cork. Crabs can be caught off the rocks at the jetties. Bull croakers, small speckled trout in the jetties. The surf is good for redfish on the bay side and big black drum and bigger sized speckled trout live shrimp, or cut mullet. Report by Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Fishing patterns remain consistent. The surf is holding numbers of black drum, shark, and some big redfish on cut bait or live bait on the bottom. The gulfside of the North Jetty is holding limits of trout, redfish, sheepshead with an occasional bull redfish against the rocks with live shrimp with popping cork. The cuts leading in the bay from ICW holding redfish against shorelines by the rocks. Lots of black drum around Goat Island. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 66 degrees. Birds working over schools of speckled trout near the mouth of the Trinity river. Better fish coming off the east/northeast shoreline by those wading with artificial lures. Still plenty of bull redfish roaming over the open bay. Look for birds on relatively calm days. Jack’s Pocket is good for trout and scattered redfish for those drifting with live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 68-75 degrees. Weather has limited action in the open bay. Waders having best luck along the shorelines. Look for larger trout to be caught near Frozen Point and Marsh Point as weather settles and cooler temperatures take hold. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Water clarity is good and we were able to fish near and off the shore reefs again this week for very good catches of trout, redfish, and a few black drum on our artificial lure trips in the 5-6 foot depth range. Once we find the active fish, they are normally only on a small section of the reef, which results in some fast and furious catching action. Birds working are feeding on shrimp and the trout and redfish are there to get an easy meal. We also targeted mud flats with scattered shell beds around pinch points with current and nervous bait, with great success in the 2.5-3 foot depth range. Shrimp imitation lures with Fish Smack popping corks, with 14-18 inch leaders are still producing the most bites for our anglers, resulting in great success on our chartered trips, as well as Deadly Dudley Terror Tails in Blue Moon Chartreuse on ¼ ounce jig head or live shrimp under a popping cork and 20- 24 inch leaders producing the most consistent bites. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 66 degrees. Upper end of Galveston bay has been the most productive. Good catches of speckled trout and redfish coming from hard bottom areas and along rocks near the Houston ship channel. Best bite on live shrimp. Birds working sporadically in the same area in open water. Soft plastic lures best when fishing the birds. Black drum bite remains strong on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The surf is red hot on fire from East Beach all the way to Surfside for speckled trout, redfish and an occasional shark on live bait. Sheepshead on popping cork with live shrimp, or on the bottom with live shrimp at the wells. The A-1 gas wells off the ship channel near Brothel Island are holding some nice trout with a chatterweight and croaker. Redfish at rocks by Brothel Island on popping cork with shrimp or gulp shrimp. The speckled trout are on shrimp and artificials. The South Jetty is holding some big redfish with a few nice slots, and sharks on the end. Gulf side of the jetties is on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead and redfish close to rocks on a popping cork with live bait free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatter weight and croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 68 degrees. Fair catches of speckled trout reported in protected areas. Waders are catching the larger fish. Once the wind settles, look for birds in the open bay. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. West Bay’s South Shore holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade angler and those drift fishing around the coves and grass lines from Waterman’s to Bay Harbor using a chatterweight 12 inch fluorocarbon leader 3/0 k hook. Both sides of Bird Island holding fish Bird Island flats still holding good numbers of speckled trout, and good numbers of redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with an occasional flounder drifting. The off pole A to D poles with a chatterweight, croaker or popping cork with shrimp. The rocks at the opening of Chocolate Bayou, holding some nice fish on both sides. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.22 feet above pool. Catfish are good on live or cut bait.Bass are good on wacky worms in 5-10 feet of water. Crappie are fair on submerged structures with minnows or crappie jigs.

Texas City: FAIR. 68 degrees. It has been a rough week of weather along the coast. Big black drum and the occasional bull redfish can be taken from the Texas City Dike on mullet and crab. Galveston jetties producing good numbers of sheepshead. Bull redfish are good, along with a few slot sized fish and keeper black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock shoals in front of Swan Lake producing some speckled trout under popping cork with shrimp. Trout in the guts between the shoals. The shoreline across from the right side of the dike behind the barges holding nice trout and flounder with artificial or live bait. Mosquito Island holding trout with an occasional redfish on artificial bone color working the best. Moses Lake is holding some redfish near the gun range, and rocks in front of the deep hole passed the three islands. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.