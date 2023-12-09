La Marque to Participate in Wreaths Across America 

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 4,000+ locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. Anyone who wants to offer a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy can volunteer at a wreath laying ceremony to assist in saying veteran names aloud and thanking them for their service.

Every year since 2008, Congress proclaims a Saturday in December as National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s Wreaths Across America Day will take place on December 16, 2023. On that day, more than 2 million Veterans’ Wreaths will be placed across Local, National and Military Cemeteries as well as Veterans’ Memorials and historic sites.

Among the local locations, Wreaths Across America will be held at the La Marque Cemetery, La Marque City Hall, and at the Rising Star Cemetery beginning at 11:00am.

When you volunteer at a cemetery near you on National Wreaths Across America Day, you’ll play a valuable role by placing live, balsam veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our fallen heroes. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families. When each wreath is placed the servicemember’s name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on.

At each of those sites, a Wreaths Across America Location Coordinators works throughout the year with cemetery contact and local governments to organize and promote the ceremony, coordinate wreath delivery and manage the placement of wreaths. In addition to location coordinators, most Wreaths Across America locations rely on the assistance of community members, local businesses and civic groups and organizations to place wreaths on the day of the event. Typically, more than a third of our volunteers across the country are children, and we welcome all participants to play a part.