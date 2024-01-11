Thursday, January 11, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsLifestyleAdvice Dear Frankie: Finding a Good Friend
AdviceLifestyleNewsPets

Dear Frankie: Finding a Good Friend

by admin
written by admin 0 comment

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

How can you tell if someone is a good friend? 

Lorraine

Dear Lorraine, 

Good friends are available, reliable, honest, and inclusive. 

They make themselves available when you need them. You can rely on them to be on your side. 

They are willing to tell you what they think. Sometimes, you may not like what you hear, but you know the intention was to be helpful and protective. 

They include you in their life and with their friends. A good friend stands ready to celebrate your victories and provide a safe port during stormy times. 

Best, Frankie

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com

You may also like

Location, Location, Location

LM Cheer Team Leaves Lasting Impression in State Finals Debut

Community Colleges Receive Financial Boost

The Post Newspaper’s Community Calendar

PROBLEM SOLVED: I couldn’t see P!nk because of a foul-ball net. Can...

COM Aims to Enhance Student Success with Merger of Student Servicesand Instructional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close