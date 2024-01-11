Dear Frankie: Finding a Good Friend

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

How can you tell if someone is a good friend?

Lorraine

Dear Lorraine,

Good friends are available, reliable, honest, and inclusive.

They make themselves available when you need them. You can rely on them to be on your side.

They are willing to tell you what they think. Sometimes, you may not like what you hear, but you know the intention was to be helpful and protective.

They include you in their life and with their friends. A good friend stands ready to celebrate your victories and provide a safe port during stormy times.

Best, Frankie

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com.