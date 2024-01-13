Lone Star Flight Museum Names Pete Olson Chairman of the Board

On January 1, 2024, former U.S. congressman Pete Olson was named Chairman of the Board of the Lone Star Flight Museum. The Board of Directors unanimously elected Olson to the position on December 4, 2023. He succeeds Scott Rozzell, who had served as board chair for the past nine years.

Rozzell led the museum’s move from Galveston Island to Ellington Airport in 2017 after Hurricane Ike had severely damaged the Museum and destroyed numerous historic aircraft. Under the guidance of Rozzell and museum president and CEO Doug Owens, Lt. Gen. (ret), the re-imagined museum has overcome unique challenges and achieved numerous successes since opening at Ellington.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chair of the Lone Star Flight Museum’s Board of Directors and I’m proud of the great strides made by the Museum over the last nine years. The museum has become one of the premier aviation history and STEM education facilities in Texas. All of this was made possible by the hard work of our Board, our talented staff, dedicated volunteers, and the support of our generous donors. The board has chosen an excellent Chair in Pete Olson. With his background in public service, first as a naval aviator and later as a member of Congress for 12 years, Pete has the experience and skill set to accelerate the Museum’s upward trajectory. I look forward to serving with Pete as he assumes his new role.”

Owens added, “Scott has been instrumental in the museum’s evolution over the past nine years, and I thank him for his leadership, partnership and friendship. Through both challenges and successes, he’s been a steady hand and it’s been a privilege to work with him. I am very happy he is staying engaged with us. Scott leaves the Chair in great hands, and I am very excited and look forward to working with Pete Olson as we continue offering a world-class flight museum and STEM education center to our visitors. Pete brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the Chair, and we look forward to his leadership and many great years ahead.”

Olson will lead the 22-member board and work alongside Owens and the museum staff on both short- and long-term goals to build upon the museum’s successes.

Olson said, “I am so honored and extremely humbled to have been nominated by Scott and I’m grateful for the support of Doug and our entire board. I grew up in Clear Lake Forest and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1981. Watching and hearing military and NASA training flights flying overhead from Ellington were part of my daily life. It’s what inspired me to become a U.S. Navy pilot after finishing law school.”

He added, “I had the privilege of working with the Lone Star Flight Museum team as their representative in Congress for twelve years. I toured the museum in Galveston after Ike’s destruction, so I know how far our museum has come in such a short time. Scott and Doug have greatly strengthened our museum with record attendance, additions of NASA training systems, newly acquired and visiting aircraft, and a robust science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program, inspiring young people toward careers in STEM and aviation.

I intend to build upon these successes as we embark on a new campaign to dramatically expand our education programs and exhibits while making our financial position even stronger for our future. Our board members are the best “wingmen” a chairman could ask for, and together, we will achieve all of our goals.”