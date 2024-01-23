Dear Frankie: The New Stepdad

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

My mom got married last year. Before Bob moved in, my mom and I did everything together. Bob tries to make me his buddy. But we have very different interests. I like video games, hard rock music, football, and hockey. Bob likes books, jazz, old movies, and Broadway musicals.

Recently, Bob and my mom have been going to a show or a movie most weekends. My mom always invites me to join them, but who likes to be a third wheel? I told my grandma I was feeling left out and didn’t like living with Bob. She said she was worried that might happen and asked if I would like to live with her for the rest of the school year. I’m not sure what to do.

Raven

Dear Raven,

I say stay home and work it out with Bob and your mom. As far as I can tell, you have not made any effort to be friendly or cooperative.

It appears you are punishing Bob and your mom for getting married by rejecting Bob’s overtures and your mom’s invitations. Bob isn’t going away, so if you go to your grand­mother’s, it’s only for the school year. So why postpone the inevitable?

Why don’t you think about what you can do to have a pleasant relationship with Bob and what invitations you will accept, so the three of you can spend time together.

Really, how bad can a night out seeing an Albert Hitchcock movie or “The King and I” be?

Best, Frankie

© 2023 Geneva Woodruff

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com.