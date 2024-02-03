Saturday, February 3, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunity Heeding God’s Call
Community

Heeding God’s Call

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

If all goes according to God’s Will, The Reverend Doctor Eric Joseph Ellis will have been ordained as a priest at St Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church in Galveston on Saturday. 

He has served as the Deacon in Charge since July 2023 at St Augustine of Hippo.

God calls the leaders of his flock at different times and different stages in their lives. 

Eric Ellis will continue to carry on as a dental surgeon while he serves at St Augustine of Hippo. We will share more of his story and how he heard God’s call to attend seminary as a man with a family and a dental practice in an upcoming issue. 

The website of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas offers the following information about the history of St. Augustine of Hippo Church: “St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church in Galveston was established in June 1884 for a predominantly African American congregation. 

St. Augustine of Hippo, Galveston was organized in response to 50 Black seamen who petitioned the Rev. Charles M. Parkman, then rector of Grace Episcopal Church, for their own parish and to worship on the sabbath.

Prior to 1884, the African American Episcopalians on Galveston Island could attend services held for them at Grace Episcopal Church only Wednesday and Friday evenings. The Rev. William F. Floyd, Ph.D., a Black physician and clergyman from Louisville, Kentucky was the first vicar of St. Augustine of Hippo appointed in summer 1885.” 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

College of the Mainland Upcoming Events

Texas City Shares the Lure of Fishing

Ready. . . Set . . . But Where?

MAKING THE GRADE: LEAGUE CITY POLICE HOST ENTRANCE EXAM

New Podcast Shares Treasures of County Museum

Thank You, Sen. Middleton, Rep. Wilson & SAMi Seizure Device Team!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close