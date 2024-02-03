Hats off to the incredible strength and determination displayed by the La Marque High School Varsity girls and Varsity boys powerlifting teams last week!
Varsity Girls at Dobie Meet: 1st place: Zoey Hurt, Cherish Elder, Keaira Janice, Jordyn Oliphant, Nevaeh McNair. 2nd place: Paula Melendez, Keaona Pipkins. 4th place: Sincere Johnson
Varsity Boys at Pearland Meet: 1st place: Kai Janice. 2nd place: Jyier Jones, Jaydan Roberson. 5th place: Josh RichmondThe girls dominated the Dobie meet, securing a well-deserved 1st place team victory! Meanwhile, the boys showcased their strength at Pearland, finishing with an impressive 4th place team standing!