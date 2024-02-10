Sunday, February 11, 2024
Football

Thomas the Tiger: LM Star Signs with TSU

by Brandon Williams
By Brandon C. Williams

Managing Editor, The Post Newspaper

La Marque High School’s auditorium was the site where a dream became reality on Wednesday as football standout Dylan Thomas signed a letter of commitment to Texas Southern University.

Thomas had been pursued by a number of schools, including Syracuse, Texas State and Texas-San Antonio, but chose the Tigers because of the proximity to home and the opportunity to build the TSU program with new head coach Cris Dishman.

The 6 ‘2, 195-pounder was a star on both sides of the ball the past two seasons for the Cougars and coach Wade Oliphant. During this past season, Thomas amassed more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored seven touchdowns as a receiver/running back/return specialist while also racking up 61 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles defensively.

TSU is projected to play Thomas, who was a three-star prospect, at safety when fall practice begins in August.

Thomas was one of 15 players signed by Dishman, the former Houston Oilers defensive back who was named the Tigers’ head coach last month.

The Cougars had two players sign letters of intent as Thomas joins running back Salahadin Allah, who signed with Oregon State in December.

