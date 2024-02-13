Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Band with Proven Track Record Keeps on Playing

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
A well-blended trio of vocalists, Roger Law, Stormy Lee and Viveka Starr, along with an ensemble of musicians, delivered one of the more memorable Mardi Gras performances of The Mambo Jazz King’s 22-year history, performing on the stage at Saengerfest Park in Galveston and taking part in the region’s continuing Mardi Gras traditions. 

The Mambo Jazz Kings have been delivering music to the region for 41 years under the leadership of Art Lopez along with the assistance of his roadie known as Bono. 

The Galveston-born duo has kept the art and soul of big band music playing across the region and has no intentions of quitting. As long as the Good Lord lets them, we can continue to count on the Mambo Jazz Kings to deliver their blend of Hip-Hop, Soul, R&B, Motown, Funk, Tejano, and Disco music.

