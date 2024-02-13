Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Sports

Tribal Belle Competition Team competed this past weekend

by Brandon Williams
The Tribal Belle Competition Team competed this past weekend on Feb. 10th in the ShowMakers of America  dance competition at Dawson High School.  The competition team competed 3 team routines and the military officers entered 1 ensemble routine. 

For the Contemporary Officer Ensemble, the military officers placed 3rd Overall in the medium division and earned a Sweepstakes Award and Judges Award. 

💛For the team dances, the Belles earned the following awards:

Sweepstakes Award and Judge’s Award

    •Lyrical, Modern, and Pom

Outstanding Showmanship Award

    •Lyrical, Modern, and Pom

Choreography Award

    •Lyrical

Choreography Award

    •Pom

Precision Award

    •Pom

Best in Category:

    •Lyrical: 1st place 🥇

    •Modern: 1st place 🥇

    •Pom: 2nd place 🥈

Best in Class:

    •2nd place Overall 🥈

