The Tribal Belle Competition Team competed this past weekend on Feb. 10th in the ShowMakers of America dance competition at Dawson High School. The competition team competed 3 team routines and the military officers entered 1 ensemble routine.
For the Contemporary Officer Ensemble, the military officers placed 3rd Overall in the medium division and earned a Sweepstakes Award and Judges Award.
For the team dances, the Belles earned the following awards:
Sweepstakes Award and Judge’s Award
•Lyrical, Modern, and Pom
Outstanding Showmanship Award
•Lyrical, Modern, and Pom
Choreography Award
•Lyrical
Choreography Award
•Pom
Precision Award
•Pom
Best in Category:
•Lyrical: 1st place
•Modern: 1st place
•Pom: 2nd place
Best in Class:
•2nd place Overall