Education

Texas City ISD promotes Dio Gonzalez to Director of Security and Safe Schools

Texas City ISD is pleased to announce the promotion of Dio Gonzalez to the position of Director of Security and Safe Schools. In this new role, Gonzalez will oversee all aspects of security and safety within the district, ensuring the protection of students, staff and assets.

Having previously served as the district’s emergency management coordinator, Gonzalez brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. During his tenure in this role, he demonstrated skill in managing emergency operations procedures, assessing vulnerabilities and responding effectively to incidents. His proactive approach to safety and security has helped enhance the district’s preparedness and response capabilities.

“We are thrilled to announce Dio Gonzalez’s promotion to Director of Security and Safe Schools,” said Dr. Melissa Duarte, superintendent of Texas City ISD. “His extensive experience, dedication to safety and collaborative approach make him the ideal candidate for this important role. We look forward to his continued leadership in ensuring the security and well-being of our students and staff.”

In addition to his responsibilities as emergency management coordinator, Gonzalez has served as the liaison with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers, fostering collaboration and communication between the district and local law enforcement agencies. His relationship with district partners has helped to ensure a coordinated and effective response to potential threats.

Before joining Texas City ISD, Gonzalez served as the deputy emergency manager and fire inspector for the City of Texas City, where he gained experience in emergency management and response. Beyond his professional roles in emergency management, he was actively involved with the Bay Area Council of the Boys Scouts of America as a district executive and scout reach coordinator.

Gonzalez holds more than 25 certifications in emergency management, including advanced incident command and Homeland Security exercise and evaluation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in general business from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and a Master of Business Administration from UHCL.

