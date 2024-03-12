Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunity Chat and Chew
Community

Chat and Chew

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Sharing God’s word along with a hot meal is what Cindy and John Michael Armijo do once a month at their church, Come and See Friends in Texas City. It’s their passion to help others and share the gospel.

Cindy is the person in charge of the monthly luncheons, which she has dubbed “Chat and Chew.” Along with a hot, fresh meal, attendees are offered a backpack with hygiene items, which includes a couple towels. They are also given a sack lunch to eat at another time. 

But the Armijos’ lives have not always been about sharing the gospel. Though Cindy was born a preacher’s child, she admits there was a time in her life when she wandered away from following God’s path. 

John Michael shared that he was addicted to crack for seven years. He moved in and out of a multitude of programs designed to help him overcome his addiction. According to John Michael, while he was in prison for five years, he participated in substance abuse programs. 

The couple, who at the time were not married, were looking for a church and stumbled upon the newly formed Come and See Friends Church. Cindy admits she steered them to the church because she had heard about the church’s recovery program. 

They quickly got involved in all the activities offered at the church, some of which were designed specifically to aid in addiction recovery.

But still John Michael was not free of his habits. 

“No matter how hard I tried to be involved at church, the action on the streets was still attractive to me,” shared John Michael.

The pastor at Come and See Friends church had a vision for how to get John Michael on the road to full recovery from his addiction to substances and life on the streets. 

According to John Michael, the pastor advised him to seek treatment at a Biblically based in-house facility in Houston for an intense six-month treatment which included not being allowed out on the streets. 

John Michael followed his pastor’s prompting and spent six months away from his daily life.

It was during his time at the facility that he was able to immerse himself in a structure and submission to living a life for God that enabled him to turn his life around. 

Today John Michael has a full-time job, and he has health insurance for the first time in his adult life. 

Though John Michael did a lot of work to get sober, he credits God and His salvation for his success.

Cindy and John Michael have been married for just over a year, and Cindy, well, she is enamored with her life with John Michael and with God’s role in their lives. 

“Marriage is a beautiful thing and so is the power of God,” Cindy said. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

COM Announces Interim Police Chief Rodney Meyers

The State of Two Cities

Giddy Up! Go!

Galveston County Museum Hosts Women’s Stories of the Storm

Commissioner Buckingham Announces Approval of

Not Your Grandma’s Quilt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close