In Memoriam: Fred Faour

Fred Faour, who served as editor of the Houston Chronicle while also becoming a popular voice on Houston radio, passed away on Thursday at the age of 59.

Faour was the son of Pat Monych, who served as sports editor of the Texas City Sun in the 1970s and 1980s, and Fred B. Faour, who worked at the Chronicle as a copy desk editor and supervisor for 29 years.

A 1983 graduate of La Marque High School, Faour joined the Chronicle after graduating from the University of Houston, eventually becoming the sports editor in 2005.

“Fred believed in me,” said The Post Newspaper Managing Editor Brandon Williams, who was hired to the Chronicle by Faour in 2006. “He always told me there would be a day he’d bring me there. It was surreal when that moment came because working at a major newspaper was the realization of a dream becoming reality.”

“Fred was really a great guy and a good editor to work with,” said Terry Harris, who worked at the Chronicle through 2009. “I definitely enjoyed my time working with him.”

Faour left the newspaper in 2007 and began a new chapter as a sports radio personality. He started with KNFC with Matt Dean from 2008 to 2010 before teaming with A.J. Dean to host the popular afternoon drive sports talk show “The Blitz.” He stayed with the station until departing in 2021 to become an editor of the GallerySports.com website.

His passion for gambling (he qualified for the 2006 World Series of Poker finals) and betting led him to work as a handicapper for the Chronicle’s racing coverage while also embracing his love for horse racing once Sam Houston Race Park opened in 1994. Faour also published The Racing Star in the 1990s when he served as a consultant for both Sam Houston Race Park and La Marque’s Gulf Greyhound Park.

Recently, Faour hosted a weekly webcast called “Falconcast” and a gambling podcast called “Wrinkled Money.”

Faour is survived by his son, Will Faour, daughter, Katie Faour, his mother, and brothers John Paul and Patrick Faour.

Memorial Services are pending.