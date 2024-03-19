Dear Frankie: The Election

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

Slick and Rufus are run­ning for the dog park presidency. It is the most heated election we have ever had.

Slick, a newcomer, believes in strict rule adherence and proposes setting up patrols to enforce an immediate fine and suspension for rule breakers.

Rufus, a park co-founder, sees less urgency. He proposes a three-step approach: 1. Inform the community of the rules; 2. Give a warning for a first offense; 3. Enforce a fine and suspension for a second offense.

Their public disagreements have unfortunately stirred up strong sentiments among the dogs, leading to unprecedented hostility and division.

This situation is particularly concerning as it has escalated to physical aggression in some cases. I fear some dogs may not accept the election outcome if their preferred candidate doesn’t win. This turmoil is new to our park.

Any suggestions on how to address it would be appreciated.

Thane

Dear Thane,

While it may seem Slick and Rufus have divergent views, it’s important to note that they both agree that a fine and suspension are necessary penalties for chronic rule breakers. The difference lies in the timing of these penalties. Slick advocates for immediate enforcement whereas Rufus recommends a three step approach.

I suggest you meet with both of them and start by pointing out where they agree and suggest that a com­pro­mise on the timing of enforcement might lessen the tension among park goers.

It’s also worth reminding them that the president’s primary role is to be a unifier and to advocate for rules for the good of the entire community, not just their supporters.

Best, Frankie

© 2023 Geneva Woodruff

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com.