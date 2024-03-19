State Representative Terri Leo Wilson Encourages Young Galvestonians to Participate in Lemonade Day

(Galveston, TX) – State Representative Terri Leo Wilson proudly announces her support for Lemonade Day

Galveston County, an annual event empowering young entrepreneurs in our community. As a strong advocate

for education and economic development, Representative Leo Wilson recognizes the significant impact

Lemonade Day has on fostering business skills and instilling entrepreneurial spirit in our youth.

Lemonade Day Galveston County, scheduled for May 4th, 2024, is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the

Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, educational institutions, and community

organizations. Since its inception in 2012, Lemonade Day has provided invaluable opportunities for children to

learn about business, finance, and leadership through the operation of their own lemonade stands.

The passage of HB 234 in 2019 by Representative Matt Krause legalizing children’s lemonade stands has been

instrumental in enabling young entrepreneurs to participate in initiatives like Lemonade Day with confidence

and legality. This legislation not only promotes entrepreneurship but also fosters creativity and innovation

among our youth.

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Education Committee, established in 2010, has been

instrumental in integrating Lemonade Day into the educational fabric of our community. By uniting public and

private educational institutions on Galveston Island, the committee aims to enhance the quality, accessibility,

and usefulness of education for all students while supporting the economic, social, and political viability of our

island.

Representative Leo Wilson emphasizes the importance of partnerships between business and education in

achieving community goals. “Lemonade Day Galveston County exemplifies the bond between business and

education, providing our youth with practical experience and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship,” said

Representative Leo Wilson.

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to Lemonade Day is evident through its

extensive outreach efforts, including kickoff events at schools and youth organizations, media promotions, and

community engagement activities. These initiatives not only raise awareness about Lemonade Day but also

cultivate a sense of civic pride and engagement among participants.

“I am proud to support Lemonade Day Galveston County and commend the Galveston Regional Chamber of

Commerce for their dedication to empowering our youth,” added Representative Leo Wilson. “By participating

in Lemonade Day, children not only learn valuable business skills but also contribute to the economic vitality of

our community.”

To sign up for Lemonade Day Galveston County or learn more about the event, please visit

https://lemonadeday.org/galveston-county.