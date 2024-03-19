Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Community

State Representative Terri Leo Wilson Encourages Young Galvestonians to Participate in Lemonade Day

(Galveston, TX) – State Representative Terri Leo Wilson proudly announces her support for Lemonade Day
Galveston County, an annual event empowering young entrepreneurs in our community. As a strong advocate
for education and economic development, Representative Leo Wilson recognizes the significant impact
Lemonade Day has on fostering business skills and instilling entrepreneurial spirit in our youth.
Lemonade Day Galveston County, scheduled for May 4th, 2024, is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the
Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, educational institutions, and community
organizations. Since its inception in 2012, Lemonade Day has provided invaluable opportunities for children to
learn about business, finance, and leadership through the operation of their own lemonade stands.
The passage of HB 234 in 2019 by Representative Matt Krause legalizing children’s lemonade stands has been
instrumental in enabling young entrepreneurs to participate in initiatives like Lemonade Day with confidence
and legality. This legislation not only promotes entrepreneurship but also fosters creativity and innovation
among our youth.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Education Committee, established in 2010, has been
instrumental in integrating Lemonade Day into the educational fabric of our community. By uniting public and
private educational institutions on Galveston Island, the committee aims to enhance the quality, accessibility,
and usefulness of education for all students while supporting the economic, social, and political viability of our
island.
Representative Leo Wilson emphasizes the importance of partnerships between business and education in
achieving community goals. “Lemonade Day Galveston County exemplifies the bond between business and
education, providing our youth with practical experience and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship,” said
Representative Leo Wilson.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to Lemonade Day is evident through its
extensive outreach efforts, including kickoff events at schools and youth organizations, media promotions, and
community engagement activities. These initiatives not only raise awareness about Lemonade Day but also
cultivate a sense of civic pride and engagement among participants.
“I am proud to support Lemonade Day Galveston County and commend the Galveston Regional Chamber of
Commerce for their dedication to empowering our youth,” added Representative Leo Wilson. “By participating
in Lemonade Day, children not only learn valuable business skills but also contribute to the economic vitality of
our community.”

To sign up for Lemonade Day Galveston County or learn more about the event, please visit
https://lemonadeday.org/galveston-county.

