Saturday, March 30, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityEntertainment “JAZZ NIGHT” OFFERS RESIDENTS ENTERTAINMENT AND EDUCATION
Entertainment

“JAZZ NIGHT” OFFERS RESIDENTS ENTERTAINMENT AND EDUCATION

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer 

League Park played host to “Jazz in the Park” last Saturday night.  The music series is hosted by the city of League City along with KTSU 90.9 FM radio location at Texas Southern University.

A lecture by KTSU’s Todd Parker titled “The Modern Age of Jazz,” found just over 100 audience members in attendance.  Residents learned about jazz and its popular exponents like Miles Davis, John Coltrane and others during the 1950’s-1970’s. 

Along with his wife Cindy, Parker discussed the history of various popular jazz musicians before playing short excerpts of their music.  Short question and answer sessions queried the audience’s knowledge of jazz music. 

While most in attendance were from the League City area, others came from as far away as Conroe, Jersey Village and Spring.

KTSU’s General Manager Edward Walker lauded the partnership between the radio station and League City.

National jazz recording artist Kyle Turner, the host of “The Jazz Club Radio Show” also heard on KTSU, was accompanied by several talented musicians.  They played for a large, attentive audience in League Park. 

The family-friendly event saw local vendors providing food and libations in a relaxed, casual atmosphere underneath both the park’s famous Live Oaks with their nebulous canopy and clear skies above.  Turner’s tenor saxophone belted out a combination of smooth and contemporary jazz songs, all to the delight of those in attendance. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Hold Onto Your Seats

FJH Fine Arts as they present Disney’s beloved tale

Dear Frankie: Enough is Enough

A Wee Bit of Irish Culture for Ya 

Dear Frankie: Valentine’s Day Review

Dear Frankie: Trouble at Home

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close