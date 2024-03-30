“JAZZ NIGHT” OFFERS RESIDENTS ENTERTAINMENT AND EDUCATION

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

League Park played host to “Jazz in the Park” last Saturday night. The music series is hosted by the city of League City along with KTSU 90.9 FM radio location at Texas Southern University.

A lecture by KTSU’s Todd Parker titled “The Modern Age of Jazz,” found just over 100 audience members in attendance. Residents learned about jazz and its popular exponents like Miles Davis, John Coltrane and others during the 1950’s-1970’s.

Along with his wife Cindy, Parker discussed the history of various popular jazz musicians before playing short excerpts of their music. Short question and answer sessions queried the audience’s knowledge of jazz music.

While most in attendance were from the League City area, others came from as far away as Conroe, Jersey Village and Spring.

KTSU’s General Manager Edward Walker lauded the partnership between the radio station and League City.

National jazz recording artist Kyle Turner, the host of “The Jazz Club Radio Show” also heard on KTSU, was accompanied by several talented musicians. They played for a large, attentive audience in League Park.

The family-friendly event saw local vendors providing food and libations in a relaxed, casual atmosphere underneath both the park’s famous Live Oaks with their nebulous canopy and clear skies above. Turner’s tenor saxophone belted out a combination of smooth and contemporary jazz songs, all to the delight of those in attendance.