As the sun set on the District 18-5A Track Meet, the Santa Fe Indians Freshmen and JV teams wrapped up an incredible season with outstanding performances!

• Freshmen Boys made their mark by finishing 5th overall, with Keegan Vawter leading the way by clinching 1st in pole vault!

• JV Boys dashed to an impressive 4th overall.

• Boys 4X4 finishing 3rd!

• Jarett Pahkala landing 3rd in long jump

• Hunter Battistoni dominating with 1st in pole vault and 3rd in 300 hurdles

• Jaidyn Bailey securing 2nd in 110 hurdles

• Joshua Perez racing to 2nd in the 400

• David Lerma achieving 2nd in high jump

• JV Girls rounded out the season with a 5th overall finish, featuring:

• Breckyn Plite grabbing 3rd in the 400

• Girls clinching 2nd place in the 4×4!

This meet was not just a competition, but a showcase of the hard work, dedication, and spirit of all our athletes. Congratulations to everyone for their achievements and for finishing strong at the District Track Meet.