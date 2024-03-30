Saturday, March 30, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSports Santa Fe Indians Freshmen and JV teams wrapped up an incredible season
Sports

Santa Fe Indians Freshmen and JV teams wrapped up an incredible season

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

As the sun set on the District 18-5A Track Meet, the Santa Fe Indians Freshmen and JV teams wrapped up an incredible season with outstanding performances! 

• Freshmen Boys made their mark by finishing 5th overall, with Keegan Vawter leading the way by clinching 1st in pole vault!

• JV Boys dashed to an impressive 4th overall.

• Boys 4X4 finishing 3rd! 

• Jarett Pahkala landing 3rd in long jump

• Hunter Battistoni dominating with 1st in pole vault and 3rd in 300 hurdles

• Jaidyn Bailey securing 2nd in 110 hurdles

 • Joshua Perez racing to 2nd in the 400

• David Lerma achieving 2nd in high jump

• JV Girls rounded out the season with a 5th overall finish, featuring:

• Breckyn Plite grabbing 3rd in the 400

•  Girls clinching 2nd place in the 4×4!

This meet was not just a competition, but a showcase of the hard work, dedication, and spirit of all our athletes. Congratulations to everyone for their achievements and for finishing strong at the District Track Meet.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Will Easter Prove to be a UH Revival?

Texas City High School athletes

Fans Hoping for a Good Friday for Houston Sports

Forget the Future, Now Might Be the Rockets’ Time

Road to Phoenix Begins for UH

Spring Break Comes Out Swinging  

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close