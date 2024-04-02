Dickinson Star TE Commits to TCU

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Dickinson’s Mason Peterson became the latest member of Tight End High School to commit to a Power 4 conference when he announced his decision to attend Texas Christian University on Sunday.

The 6 ‘4, 220-pounder made the announcement on social media as he became the sixth player from the Class of 2025 to commit to a Horned Frogs program that is looking to rebound from a 5-7 season in 2023. He was recently upgraded to a three-star recruit by 247sports.com. He is the latest Gators tight end to sign with a Power 4 program, having been preceded by Jaylen Wydermeyer and Donovan Green, both of whom committed to Texas A&M. Fellow teammate Jeremiah Scoby, who also plays tight end, also has the likes of Colorado, Memphis, Navy and Texas State interested in having the three-star talent committing to their respective school for the 2025 season.

TCU won out over the likes of Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Rice, Sam Houston, Texas State and Texas-San Antonio among the 21 programs that had offered Peterson a scholarship.

A position change could be in Peterson’s future as TCU has listed him as a quarterback. Peterson is expected to see time at the position when the Gators hit the field this season.