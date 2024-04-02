Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Football

Dickinson Star TE Commits to TCU

by Brandon Williams
By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor 

Dickinson’s Mason Peterson became the latest member of Tight End High School to commit to a Power 4 conference when he announced his decision to attend Texas Christian University on Sunday.

The 6 ‘4, 220-pounder made the announcement on social media as he became the sixth player from the Class of 2025 to commit to a Horned Frogs program that is looking to rebound from a 5-7 season in 2023. He was recently upgraded to a three-star recruit by 247sports.com. He is the latest Gators tight end to sign with a Power 4 program, having been preceded by Jaylen Wydermeyer and Donovan Green, both of whom committed to Texas A&M. Fellow teammate Jeremiah Scoby, who also plays tight end, also has the likes of Colorado, Memphis, Navy and Texas State interested in having the three-star talent committing to their respective school for the 2025 season.

TCU won out over the likes of Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Rice, Sam Houston, Texas State and Texas-San Antonio among the 21 programs that had offered Peterson a scholarship.

A position change could be in Peterson’s future as TCU has listed him as a quarterback. Peterson is expected to see time at the position when the Gators hit the field this season.

