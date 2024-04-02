How to Prepare for Texas-Sized Total Eclipse 

While Galveston County will miss out on next Monday’s total eclipse, the opportunity to make it out to the heart of where the eclipse will be felt still remains. Those in attendance should be prepared to see the greatest sight nature offers, a total eclipse of the Sun.

Simply put, a total eclipse of the Sun is the most beautiful sight anyone will ever see in the sky. Nothing prepares the senses for the amazing sight when the sky suddenly darkens and the Sun’s corona shines in the sky. No photograph can capture the stunning beauty of a total solar eclipse, meaning the chance to see it in person is paramount.

Learn about the basics of the solar eclipse at greatamericaneclipse.com/basics and find out more about the wonder of eclipses at greatamericaneclipse.com/splendor. Find your copy of this map here.

Texas boasts the best weather forecast along the path on Monday, and has an excellent highway system and abundant accommodations in Dallas, Ft Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. Some cities with long durations of totality include Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Llano, Lampasas, Killeen, Waco, Sulphur Springs, and the southeastern suburbs of Dallas.

However, the popularity of the event has driven tourism to historic levels in the main path of the eclipse. Hotel prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have seen availability rapidly dwindle over the past few weeks. Those seeking a hotel for an overnight stay will need to be prepared to pay well above average prices.

A remarkable fact is that the entire metropolitan area of Dallas and Fort Worth, a megalopolis of 7 million people, is entirely inside the path of totality! In fact, 12 million people in Texas reside within the path of totality, by far the largest of any state in the US.

For eclipse viewing, mobility is essential especially in case of inclement weather. Within Texas, Interstate 10 from Junction to San Antonio is within the path and offers quick relocation if clouds threaten. The long stretch of Interstate 35 from Austin to Waco to Fort Worth and Dallas will be a key route for many eclipse chasers, an ideal traffic corridor if relocation is needed.

A major eclipse viewing event will be held in Waco, Texas on Monday that is hosted by the Lowell Observatory, Discovery Channel, Baylor University, and the city of Waco. Find out more at eclipseovertexas2024.com.

The total solar eclipse first enters Texas at the international border at 1:27 pm CDT leaves Texas at the Oklahoma and Arkansas borders at 1:49 pm CDT. Through Texas, the speed of the Moon’s shadow will accelerate from about 1580 miles per hour to about 1850 miles per hour.

Tips for Viewing the Eclipse

*Get your eclipse glasses early! They will sell out in the weeks before eclipse day.

*Learn the simple methods to safely view a solar eclipse. Visit eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety for detailed instructions.

*Plan ahead. If you choose to stay in a hotel, be aware that most will sell out. A perfect guide to planning your eclipse is our field guide, greatamericaneclipse.com/books/field-guide-to-the-2023-and-2024-solar-eclipses.

*Get to your destination early and try to spend eclipse night at or near your viewing location. Expect the highways and freeways to be extra busy in the aftermath of totality.

*Be self-sufficient. Fill up your gas tank and bring food and water.

*Check the local TV weather reports as eclipse day approaches. The meteorologists will give you great advice on viewing the eclipse and whether you may need to relocate. We recommend eclipsophile.com as the essential site for eclipse meteorology.

*Unless you are an experienced photographer, we recommend that you not attempt photography during the eclipse. You will be so stunned that it will be difficult to operate a camera. If you choose to do photography, visit Fred Espenak’s MrEclipse.com for advice.