Texas City proclaims April 9 as 409 Day

TEXAS CITY, TX – On Tuesday, April 9, Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson will proclaim the day as 409 Day. The

day will serve to celebrate all things Texas City and life in the 409 area code. The City of Texas City will devote

the day to highlighting community accomplishments, offering special discounts for $4.09 and hosting giveaways.

And it’s not just a day for the City of Texas City to highlight community spirit; the City is inviting all local

businesses, organizations and groups to join in on the celebration.

“We want to see how you 409,” said Jennifer Laird, the City’s Communications Coordinator. “Share a photo of

your favorite things to do in Texas City, or take a group photo in the shape of 409, or post a video of your group

talking about their favorite things about living in 409.”

Although the event was just announced, there has already been an enthusiastic response from businesses in the

area.

“Our business community is having fun with this event,” Laird said. “On that day, you’ll see things like restaurant

specials and dance classes for $4.09, special promotions from 4-9 p.m., giveaways, really creative photos of 409

spelled out…a little bit of everything.”

Laird said she would love for the entire community to get involved with 409 Day.

“There is no set way to participate; get creative and have fun!” Laird said. “Let us know how you want to be

involved, and we’ll share it on our website or social. Our community is engaged; they care. We’re excited to see

all of ways they show community spirit.”

For more information on the first-ever 409 Day, email Jennifer Laird at jlaird@texascitytx.gov.