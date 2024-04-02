Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunity Texas City proclaims April 9 as 409 Day
Community

Texas City proclaims April 9 as 409 Day

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

TEXAS CITY, TX – On Tuesday, April 9, Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson will proclaim the day as 409 Day. The
day will serve to celebrate all things Texas City and life in the 409 area code. The City of Texas City will devote
the day to highlighting community accomplishments, offering special discounts for $4.09 and hosting giveaways.
And it’s not just a day for the City of Texas City to highlight community spirit; the City is inviting all local
businesses, organizations and groups to join in on the celebration.
“We want to see how you 409,” said Jennifer Laird, the City’s Communications Coordinator. “Share a photo of
your favorite things to do in Texas City, or take a group photo in the shape of 409, or post a video of your group
talking about their favorite things about living in 409.”
Although the event was just announced, there has already been an enthusiastic response from businesses in the
area.
“Our business community is having fun with this event,” Laird said. “On that day, you’ll see things like restaurant
specials and dance classes for $4.09, special promotions from 4-9 p.m., giveaways, really creative photos of 409
spelled out…a little bit of everything.”
Laird said she would love for the entire community to get involved with 409 Day.
“There is no set way to participate; get creative and have fun!” Laird said. “Let us know how you want to be
involved, and we’ll share it on our website or social. Our community is engaged; they care. We’re excited to see
all of ways they show community spirit.”
For more information on the first-ever 409 Day, email Jennifer Laird at jlaird@texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

No Rocking Chair for Eugenia

A Little Princess in Galveston County

Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau donates $10,000 to wildfire relief fund

Teddy Bears Ride Along for Children

Raining Candy in Texas City 

State Representative Terri Leo Wilson Encourages Young Galvestonians to Participate in Lemonade...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close