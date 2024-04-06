COM Programs Collaborate for Mass Casualty Scenario During Allied Health Day

By Jose Salazar

College of the Mainland Communications Specialist

Life Flight, head trauma, broken legs and unconscious victims were all a part of College of the Mainland’s (COM) Allied Health Day mass casualty scenario. Incorporating students from the public services careers, nursing and radiological technology (rad tech) programs, Allied Health Day serves as a day of collaboration and real-world experiences across programs.

“Having these real-life scenarios is important to experience,” said rad tech student Abigail Witterschein. “Nurses, rad techs and all the other organizations got to flow together.”

With the assistance of the cosmetology program, scenario victims were decorated in makeup resembling bruises, burns and exposed wounds. Beginning in Parking Lot C, emergency medical services (EMS) and fire academy students triaged and transported mass casualty victims to the STEAM building to be treated by nursing students. Aiding in the treatment of patients, bedside x-rays were reenacted by rad tech students. After the scenarios ended, the HCA Houston Healthcare life flight team made a visit to reenact a patient pick up and drop off scenario with students, as well as share their knowledge and experiences in the field.

Working alongside industry experts in a multitude of health care scenarios, Allied Health Day gives students a unique opportunity to think critically and problem-solve in an interactive learning environment as they prepare for the rigor of a career in the healthcare industry.

Photo: HCA Houston Healthcare life flight crew reenacts a patient drop off with COM nursing students.

Photo credit: Jose Salazar