LNG Pause Brings Congressional Subcommittee Hearing to Port Arthur

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

America has risen to be a global leader of Liqueified Natural Gas (LNG) exports with 2022 exports reported as being about 11.4 billion cubic feet per day. LNG exports were at one billion cubic feet per day in 2016

A pause on LNG exports was issued on January 26, 2024 by President Joe Biden. The pause does not stop current contracts from production and export but does pause all future contracts for production to export (LNG).

Due to the pause, infrastructure, such as construction of facilities needed to continue to develop America’s LNG exports has been paused. The pause has no end date.

At a field hearing on Monday held at Lamar College in Port Arthur Texas, members of the Congressional Subcommittee on Energy, Climate and Grid Security listened to testimony from witnesses regarding the impact that the pause has had on the community.

The first witness who spoke was Thurman Bill Bartie, Mayor of Port Arthur. He called for both sides to reach a compromise but was firm in his stance that the pause will have a negative impact on the economy of Port Arthur.

“The rush to Green concept that is being applied to the said LNG supplier will have a negative impact on the economic growth and stability of Port Arthur Texas. The jobs Arthurans have during this construction phase will be compromised negatively if the permitting is continued to be disallowed,” said Bartie.

Dr Betty Reynard, President of Lamar State College testimony addressed the growth in scholarship opportunities that are being provided for students by the LNG industry. She also spoke of the growth in college programs for LNG related careers and internships from LNG companies.

Two other witnesses called upon for testimony were: Larry Kelley, Executive Port Director and CEO of Port Arthur and James Beard, Jr., Founder and CEO of Port Arthur Community Action Network.

Members of the subcommittee in attendance were chairman of the energy climate and grid security Rep Jeff Duncan South Carolina District 3, Rep Lizzie Fletcher Texas District 7,Rep. Morgan Griffith Virginia District 9 and Rep. Randy Weber Texas 14th district.