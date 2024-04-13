Brenda and the Bible: The Provider HAS Made The Provision

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

Back in the fall of 2007, our son left for his first year of college. He is our only child, and his father and I had been trying to prepare him for the time he would step out on his own. Still, I wanted to make sure he was fully equipped for this new journey, and I recall writing down a list of things that he would need living so far from home. The Lord had already taken care of his tuition which included all of his meal plans. (That’s another testimony to come.)

So this list would include his other needs.

I remember imagining what his day would look like, from the moment he woke up until he went to bed. I tried to anticipate every single need, and then I made preparation for it. His dorm room was small so I had to take this into consideration as well.

Now, with this in mind, I wasn’t a perfect parent. I missed some things as we discovered along the way, and of course several unanticipated needs sprang up but my husband and I quickly sent help as soon as possible.

But in comparison, our Heavenly Father IS perfect. He did not miss a thing when He created this earth. He anticipated our every need. Before we ever had one. (Including our own salvation.)

For example, in God’s foreknowledge He equipped mankind with immune systems resistant to sickness, before sickness was ever in this world. In the beginning, sickness was unheard of. Even though it is common, that does not mean it’s natural. When God created the world He called it “good.”

Sickness is not good, and it is not of God. (The differences between permissive and causative is another column as well.)

“…how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power, who went about doing GOOD and healing all who were OPPRESSED by the DEVIL, for God was with Him.” Acts 10;38

“ALL scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be COMPLETE, THOROUGHLY EQUIPPED FOR EVERY GOOD WORK.” 2 Tim. 3:16-17

Unlike us, nothing catches God by surprise, when a need springs up, God does not say, “Oooops! Didn’t see that one coming. Hang on folks, I’ll whip up something real quick.” LOL!

I am going to say something here that some, probably many Christians may not agree on. But the truth is that we are never trying to get healed. The truth is that by right of birth, as born again believers in Christ Jesus, we are constantly defending our good health. Proverbs 18:21

Just like we are not waiting for God to forgive our sins, we are not waiting on God to heal our bodies, give us peace, prosper us, and so on.

What did He tell us, “ALL scripture is given’ for “instruction in righteousness” which simply means right standing with God.

The body of Christ needs instruction to know/understand/become intimate with the word of God (our adoption papers) which teaches us His NEW will and testament for His children.

“Complete” “Thoroughly equipped for every good work.” Well, walking in health IS good work.

We have been given “exceedingly great and precious promises.”

Not just in the sweet by and by, but in the here, now and now. Lol! We won’t need healing when we get to heaven, we won’t need housing in heaven. The Lord is preparing mansions for us in heaven.

The need is here in this life. And like any good parent the love of God for us compelled Him to make provisions for us.

For God so loved … is the reason He gave His Son “who bore our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness — by who stripes you WERE healed.” 1 Peter 2:24

Look at this, “To those who have obtained like precious faith with us by the rightness of our God and Savior Jesus Christ:

Grace and peace be MULTIPLIED TO YOU IN THE KNOWLEDGE OF GOD AND OF JESUS OUR LORD, as HIS divine power HAS GIVEN TO US ALL THINGS THAT PERTAIN to LIFE and GODLINESS, through the KNOWLEDGE of HIM who called us by glory and virtue, by which HAVE BEEN GIVEN TO US EXCEEDINGLY GREAT AND PRECIOUS PROMISES, that through these you may be PARTAKERS of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.”

I struggled with sickness, addictions and mental anguish for many years after I was born again because I did not know what the word of God said. And what I did know was a doctrine that is contrary to His word and true nature.

Remember how grace and peace is multiplied to us, “by the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord.”

I did not know that God had “given me ALL things that pertain to life and godliness” because I did not have the knowledge that I had been fully equipped for every good work the minute I was born again into the kingdom of God.

That night I was born again in December 1996, God raised me up with my other brothers and sisters in Christ, and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus. Eph. 2:6

Now God inspired Paul to pen this verse right on the heels of “the eyes of your understanding be enlightened; that you may know what is the hope of His calling, what are the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of His power toward us who believe, according to the working of His mighty power which He worked in Christ when He raised Him from the dead and seated Him at His right hand in the heavenly places …” Eph. 1:18-20

Brother’s and sisters, we are not lacking anything here in this life.

But we are being talked out of it, “…be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he MAY devour.” 1 Peter 5:8. The devil is roaring through our circumstances that look contrary to the promises of God. The devil is roaring through traditions of men/doctrines that try to keep us ignorant of His word.

The only way the devil can devour us is by trying to deprive us of the knowledge of God. Or by us allowing the doctrines of men to make the word of God ineffective in our lives. God’s word is still effective, but it won’t be effective in our lives, unless we choose to believe and “partake” of it by faith.

And even if a Christian does not receive all the Lord has stored up for them here, they are still saved. Salvation is the ultimate goal. Relationship with the Father is His heart’s desire. So when we die, we will go to heaven.

But if we don’t understand His provisions here on this earth, health to our bodies, prosperity/peace of mind, how to resist the devil, the authority Jesus has given us, dominion over this earth- then we will get to heaven much sooner than God had planned for us. Satan wants to stop the body of Christ (the church) from fulfilling the great commission here on earth- proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The good news, Jesus is alive and well and living thru, continuing His ministry here on this earth.

We don’t have to leave this world riddled with sickness, financially drained from doctors bills. We can go to sleep, our heart stops and we wake up in the arms of the Lord. (We are not saved from persecution, another column as well.)

The minute we got born again we were spiritually positioned in God’s kingdom, where there is no lack, where provisions have been personalized to each one of us and He has provided for every individual need.

Our faith in His provisions is the bridge that brings His will and testament to pass in our lives.

But it is our choice/responsibility to renew our minds in the word of God and actively pursue the things of God. Because we have been baptized in unbelief in this world, and it is an upstream battle, but living by faith in what God has already provided by His grace is well worth it.

You know, my hubby and I set up a bank account through our son’s college that we could deposit funds into while he was away, but what if he had not believed the funds were there and chose not draw upon them.

This would not change the truth that we provided for his needs … he just would not have benefitted from them.

“If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more shall your Father who is in heaven give what is good to those who ask Him.” Matt. 7:11

(All Scripture taken from NKJV. Caps mine.) Gen. 1:12

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgrove1996@yahoo.com